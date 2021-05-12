Global luxury lifestyle group Quintessentially expands its business to Romania

Global luxury lifestyle group Quintessentially expands its business to Romania. The world’s leading luxury lifestyle group Quintessentially is thrilled to announce the expansion of its business in the CEE, by launching an office in Bucharest, Romania. The operations will be run by Orlando Docan, co-founder and CEO Romania and Moldova. With over 20 years spent catering to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]