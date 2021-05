Vifrana will be listed on BVB’s AeRO market

Vifrana will be listed on BVB’s AeRO market. Octavian Vucmanovici, CEO and co-founder of Vifrana: The listing of shares gives us visibility and strengthens the company’s position in relation to external customers Over 1 million euros turnover in 2020, a growth of over 30% compared to 2019 41% increase in turnover in T1 2021, compared to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]