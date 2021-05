Pi2 PR is the communication agency for fashion brand Born2be in Romania

Pi2 PR is the communication agency for fashion brand Born2be in Romania. Communication agency Pi2 PR expands its customer portfolio with Born2Be, one of the largest online fashion brands in Poland, part of Aza Group. Launched in 2012, the online store has grown rapidly, reaching 3 million users per month traffic. Pi2 PR was designated the communication agency on the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]