May 12, 2021

Nicolae Ceausescu’s presidential plane goes on sale at auction in Romania
May 12, 2021

Nicolae Ceausescu’s presidential plane goes on sale at auction in Romania.

The Rombac "Super One-Eleven" plane that Romania's former communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu used for official flights between 1986 and 1989 will go on sale at Artmark's "All-Star Game" auction on May 27. The aircraft, considered a jewel of the local aviation industry, has a starting price (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Paul Prodan Elected President Of SIF Transilvania Supervisory Board Paul Prodan, president of BT Capital Partners – the financial services division of Banca Transilvania Group, has been elected President of the Supervisory Board of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO).

Western Romania: Covid-19 vaccination sites to open at border crossing points The Arad authorities plan to set up temporary vaccination sites at the Nădlac I and Nădlac II border crossing points, Agerpres reported. The decision comes after an increase in the number of Romanians working abroad who travel to the country to get vaccinated. Toth Csaba, the prefect of Arad (...)

Modular Services Opens Second Office In Romania's Northeast Region Romanian company Modular Services, which provides IT services and Outsourcing specialized in legaltech and fintech solutions, is opening a second office in Romania's northeast region.

Romania Insider starts new online Trusted Business Directory for readers and companies (press release) Romania Insider, the most read English - language platform dedicated to Romania, has added a business directory to its website, which brings together trusted local companies active in Romania. The Romania Insider Trusted Business Directory, available at directory.romania-insider.com, is an (...)

TBI Bank reports close to record net profit for 2020 2020 has proven what probably the most important virtue for any organization is its ability to adapt. During this rather unusual year TBI Bank put the employees’ safety and the financial health of its customers first, launched many new products and introduced business initiatives to balance the (...)

Cegeka Romania announces a 15% increase in turnover in 2020 2020 has been a year of continuous growth and innovation for Cegeka, a leading provider of IT&C solutions based in Belgium, both at a group and local level. Cegeka Romania ended the year with a turnover of approximately 33.2 million euros, 15.6% higher than in 2019. The company exceeded (...)

Romanian listed farming group Holde Agri Invest will invest EUR 12.6 mln to expand and modernize its farms Holde Agri Invest (HAI), a Romanian agricultural company operating farmland, prepares to invest RON 62 million (EUR 12.6 mln) in developing its business in 2021. The company will direct approximately RON 30 million (EUR 6.1 mln) into expanding the operated land and another RON 32 million (EUR (...)

 


