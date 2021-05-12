Nicolae Ceausescu’s presidential plane goes on sale at auction in Romania

Nicolae Ceausescu's presidential plane goes on sale at auction in Romania. The Rombac "Super One-Eleven" plane that Romania's former communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu used for official flights between 1986 and 1989 will go on sale at Artmark's "All-Star Game" auction on May 27. The aircraft, considered a jewel of the local aviation industry, has a starting price (...)