Wizz Air announces new flights from Cluj-Napoca to Greece and Italy

Wizz Air announces new flights from Cluj-Napoca to Greece and Italy. Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced the launch of two new routes from the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca to Greece and Italy. The company said it would fly from Cluj-Napoca to Chania, Greece, once a week (on Saturdays) and to Catania, Italy, twice per week (on Tuesdays and Saturdays) beginning (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]