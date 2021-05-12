GCS: 930 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 34,000

GCS: 930 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 34,000. A number of 930 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, following 34,543 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test result, says GCS. Until Wednesday, 1,068,817 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, and 1,018,642 patients were declared cured. To date, 7,565,452 RT-PCR tests and 993,475 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 24,307 RT-PCR tests were processed (14,910 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,397 on request) and 10,236 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive, 288 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]