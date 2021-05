EC Lifts Romania's 2021 Economic Growth Projection to 5.1% in Spring Forecast

EC Lifts Romania's 2021 Economic Growth Projection to 5.1% in Spring Forecast. Romania's gross domestic product is forecast to grow by 5.1% in real terms in 2021 and by 4.9% in 2022, the European Commission said in its Spring 2021 Economic Forecast released Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]