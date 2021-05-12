EY survey: Digital home services boom fuels anxiety around well-being and data privacy

EY survey: Digital home services boom fuels anxiety around well-being and data privacy. 41% of respondents are more concerned about the impact of the internet on well-being than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic Digital fatigue drives 47% to seek downtime from internet-enabled devices 42% believe they pay too much for content, as value-consciousness prevails Growing reliance (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]