Penny Romania to invest over EUR 1 billion in expansion by 2029

Penny Romania to invest over EUR 1 billion in expansion by 2029. Penny Romania, part of the German group REWE, announced plans to invest over RON 5.1 billion (more than EUR 1 billion) by 2029, mainly in expansion. The retailer plans to reach a network of 619 stores and six logistics centers in the next eight years. This year, the company aims to open 25 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]