Video promoting Romanian higher education abroad, launched by Education Ministry. The first video promoting Romanian higher education outside the country was released on Wednesday by the Executive Unit for the Financing of Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI) and the Ministry of Education. According to a press release, the video is aimed at young people from abroad, between the ages of 16 and 30, interested in following a study programme in Romanian universities, during an entire course of study or for a semester. The material presents the "strengths" of Romanian higher education, the opportunities offered by the labour market and the main attractions of interest to young people. Made under the umbrella of StudyinRomania, the video aims to present the opportunities offered by Romania to international students and is also the first step in the platform's rebranding strategy. "With the support of the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Rectors, this video is an important element of the unitary campaign to promote the national system of higher education, under the aegis of the #StudyinRomania, and can be used by universities, government institutions and other organizations interested in promoting Romania as a destination of study," the video says. Young people interested in studying in Romania can access the platform www.studyinromania.gov.ro to discover the more than 3,700 study programmes offered by renowned universities in English, French, German, Hungarian and other foreign languages, as well as information about the Romanian higher education system and about Romania in general. The video is available from Wednesday on the YouTube channel and on the official Facebook page of the StudyinRomania platform. At the same time, the video also benefits from a short version, specially prepared to be promoted on TV stations and other media channels with international audience. The video was made within the framework of the project "Quality in higher education: internationalization and databases for the development of Romanian education" code SMIS 126766, co-financed from the European Social Fund through the Operational Human Capital Programme (POCU) run from 2018 to 2022.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]