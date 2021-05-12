 
Romaniapress.com

May 12, 2021

Video promoting Romanian higher education abroad, launched by Education Ministry
May 12, 2021

Video promoting Romanian higher education abroad, launched by Education Ministry.

The first video promoting Romanian higher education outside the country was released on Wednesday by the Executive Unit for the Financing of Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI) and the Ministry of Education. According to a press release, the video is aimed at young people from abroad, between the ages of 16 and 30, interested in following a study programme in Romanian universities, during an entire course of study or for a semester. The material presents the "strengths" of Romanian higher education, the opportunities offered by the labour market and the main attractions of interest to young people. Made under the umbrella of StudyinRomania, the video aims to present the opportunities offered by Romania to international students and is also the first step in the platform's rebranding strategy. "With the support of the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Rectors, this video is an important element of the unitary campaign to promote the national system of higher education, under the aegis of the #StudyinRomania, and can be used by universities, government institutions and other organizations interested in promoting Romania as a destination of study," the video says. Young people interested in studying in Romania can access the platform www.studyinromania.gov.ro to discover the more than 3,700 study programmes offered by renowned universities in English, French, German, Hungarian and other foreign languages, as well as information about the Romanian higher education system and about Romania in general. The video is available from Wednesday on the YouTube channel and on the official Facebook page of the StudyinRomania platform. At the same time, the video also benefits from a short version, specially prepared to be promoted on TV stations and other media channels with international audience. The video was made within the framework of the project "Quality in higher education: internationalization and databases for the development of Romanian education" code SMIS 126766, co-financed from the European Social Fund through the Operational Human Capital Programme (POCU) run from 2018 to 2022.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Paul Prodan Elected President Of SIF Transilvania Supervisory Board Paul Prodan, president of BT Capital Partners – the financial services division of Banca Transilvania Group, has been elected President of the Supervisory Board of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO).

Western Romania: Covid-19 vaccination sites to open at border crossing points The Arad authorities plan to set up temporary vaccination sites at the Nădlac I and Nădlac II border crossing points, Agerpres reported. The decision comes after an increase in the number of Romanians working abroad who travel to the country to get vaccinated. Toth Csaba, the prefect of Arad (...)

Modular Services Opens Second Office In Romania's Northeast Region Romanian company Modular Services, which provides IT services and Outsourcing specialized in legaltech and fintech solutions, is opening a second office in Romania's northeast region.

Romania Insider starts new online Trusted Business Directory for readers and companies (press release) Romania Insider, the most read English - language platform dedicated to Romania, has added a business directory to its website, which brings together trusted local companies active in Romania. The Romania Insider Trusted Business Directory, available at directory.romania-insider.com, is an (...)

TBI Bank reports close to record net profit for 2020 2020 has proven what probably the most important virtue for any organization is its ability to adapt. During this rather unusual year TBI Bank put the employees’ safety and the financial health of its customers first, launched many new products and introduced business initiatives to balance the (...)

Cegeka Romania announces a 15% increase in turnover in 2020 2020 has been a year of continuous growth and innovation for Cegeka, a leading provider of IT&C solutions based in Belgium, both at a group and local level. Cegeka Romania ended the year with a turnover of approximately 33.2 million euros, 15.6% higher than in 2019. The company exceeded (...)

Romanian listed farming group Holde Agri Invest will invest EUR 12.6 mln to expand and modernize its farms Holde Agri Invest (HAI), a Romanian agricultural company operating farmland, prepares to invest RON 62 million (EUR 12.6 mln) in developing its business in 2021. The company will direct approximately RON 30 million (EUR 6.1 mln) into expanding the operated land and another RON 32 million (EUR (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |