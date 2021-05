Meat Producer Sam Dor Divers Takes Over Nicbac Prod's Processing Unit for EUR4-5M

Meat producer Sam Dor Divers, which produces pork and beef carcasses in Arges county, has taken over the former Integra meat processing unit in Chitila, near Bucharest, from Nicbac Prod Bacau, Romania's antitrust body said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]