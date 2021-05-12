Romania’s Fondul Proprietatea reaches historic milestone as the share price matches the net assets per share

Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the biggest investment fund in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, reached a historic milestone on Wednesday, May 12, when its share price matched the net asset value (NAV) per share. The FP shares went up by 2.71% on Wednesday (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]