Billionaire Daniel Dines wants 5% stake in Romanian developer One United before listing

Billionaire Daniel Dines wants 5% stake in Romanian developer One United before listing. Daniel Dines, the founder of automation software maker UiPath, is reportedly in talks to buy a 5% minority stake in Romanian premium real estate developer One United Properties before the company’s planned initial public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange next month. Dines isn’t the only (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]