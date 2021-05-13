Italian-owned steel plant in Romania hires 50 to meet increasing demand

Italian-owned steel plant in Romania hires 50 to meet increasing demand. The Donalam steel plant in Calarasi, southern Romania, part of the Italian group Beltrame, has started a process of recruiting over 50 new employees to meet increasing demand. Donalam, one of the leading players in the hot rolled steel bars and special steel industry in Europe, estimates a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]