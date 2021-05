RO Parliament’s expert committees endorse 5G bill with no amendments

RO Parliament’s expert committees endorse 5G bill with no amendments. The committees for information technology, defense, public order, and national and legal security, discipline and immunities of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies issued a positive opinion on the 5G bill in the form submitted by the Government, in a joint session on Wednesday, May 12. All (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]