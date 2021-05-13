RO central bank keeps monetary policy unchanged in line with expectations

RO central bank keeps monetary policy unchanged in line with expectations. Romania's National Bank (BNR) maintained the refinancing rate (1.25%) and its entire set of policy instruments unchanged in the May 12 monetary board meeting - confirming the consensus expectations. Amid a global inflationary sentiment, the Romanian central bank points to the drop in the core (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]