RO central bank keeps monetary policy unchanged in line with expectations
May 13, 2021
Romania's National Bank (BNR) maintained the refinancing rate (1.25%) and its entire set of policy instruments unchanged in the May 12 monetary board meeting - confirming the consensus expectations. Amid a global inflationary sentiment, the Romanian central bank points to the drop in the core (...)
