Filmed in Romania: Thriller starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L Jackson to be released in August

Filmed in Romania: Thriller starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L Jackson to be released in August. Martin Campbell’s The Protégé, which was partly filmed in Romania, will be released in theaters on August 20. The film was co-produced by Bucharest-based Frame Film, the producers of the Romanian series Las Fierbinţi, News.ro reported. The thriller, which had the working title The Asset, stars (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]