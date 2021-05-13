MedLife Group Reports More Than Fivefold Rise In Net Profit YoY To RON36M In 1Q/2021
May 13, 2021
MedLife Group Reports More Than Fivefold Rise In Net Profit YoY To RON36M In 1Q/2021.
MedLife Group (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, ended the first three months of 2021 with a net profit of RON36.1 million, increasing more than fivefold compared with RON6.4 million reported in the year-earlier period, per the company’s financial (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]