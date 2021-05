Coface expands its portfolio in Romania and launches Surety Bonds

Coface expands its portfolio in Romania and launches Surety Bonds. As a leading player in credit insurance, Coface supports companies with guarantee instruments that help them take part, in safe conditions, in public procurement procedures. The surety bonds offered by Coface represent a viable alternative to the letter of credit and are dedicated to companies (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]