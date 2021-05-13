Saber Elyzia liqueurs, from the Alexandrion Group’s portfolio, distinguished with 4 medals at the World Liqueur Awards 2021

Saber Elyzia liqueurs, from the Alexandrion Group’s portfolio, distinguished with 4 medals at the World Liqueur Awards 2021. SABER Elyzia, a Romanian liqueur brand with a tradition of more than 200 years, was distinguished with 4 medals at the prestigious competition World Liqueur Awards 2021. SABER Elyzia conquered the entire podium dedicated to Romania, winning the medal for the best Romanian fruit liqueur, as well (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]