May 13, 2021

Western Romania: Covid-19 vaccination sites to open at two border crossing points
The Arad authorities plan to set up temporary vaccination sites at the Nădlac I and Nădlac II border crossing points, Agerpres reported. The decision comes after an increase in the number of Romanians working abroad who travel to the country to get vaccinated. Toth Csaba, the prefect of Arad (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Investments Minister: Half a billion euros available to SMEs under risk capital facility One of the most progressive components of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is that of financial instruments and grants for the private business environment, and SMEs will have half a billion euros available as a risk capital facility, under an agreement signed with the European (...)

Head of National Environmental Guard: Romanian customs under pressure from waste trafficking rings Organized crime structures are putting pressure on Romanian customs to introduce ever increasing amounts of waste into the country, given that Europe has run out of waste storage capacity and China has closed its gates in this regard, general commissioner of the National Environmental Guard (...)

Romanian medical group MedLife's shares, up 4% after strong profit growth in the first quarter MedLife (M), the biggest medical services group in Romania, recorded a consolidated turnover of RON 337 mln (EUR 68.5 mln) in the first quarter of this year, up 28% compared to the same period of 2020. The pro-forma consolidated sales increased by 40%, to RON 370 mln (EUR 75 mln). The group’s (...)

Romania's president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions Romania will start to implement substantial relaxation of the restrictions imposed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the following month, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, May 13. “We are already preparing for post-pandemic Romania. If we all get vaccinated, the pandemic (...)

Pres. Iohannis: We propose that 5m persons be vaccinated until June 1, 6m by July 1, 7m by August 1 President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that in the working meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu, members of government and experts targets for vaccination against COVID-19 were established, namely 5 million persons vaccinated until June 1, 6 million until July 1 and 7 million by (...)

Leroy Merlin Opens Store in Targoviste Friday French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin will open a store in Targoviste Friday, its first in Dambovita county, and 19th in Romania.

President Iohannis: Starting May 15, protective mask no longer mandatory outside, few exceptions President Klaus Iohannis announced that starting May 15 the obligation to wear protective mask outdoors will be eliminated, with a few exceptions, such as markets, fairs and public transport stations. "Starting May 15 the wearing of mask outdoors is eliminated with a few exceptions - (...)

 


