Western Romania: Covid-19 vaccination sites to open at two border crossing points

Western Romania: Covid-19 vaccination sites to open at two border crossing points. The Arad authorities plan to set up temporary vaccination sites at the Nădlac I and Nădlac II border crossing points, Agerpres reported. The decision comes after an increase in the number of Romanians working abroad who travel to the country to get vaccinated. Toth Csaba, the prefect of Arad (...)