Romanian listed farming group Holde Agri Invest will invest EUR 12.6 mln to expand and modernize its farms. Holde Agri Invest (HAI), a Romanian agricultural company operating farmland, prepares to invest RON 62 million (EUR 12.6 mln) in developing its business in 2021. The company will direct approximately RON 30 million (EUR 6.1 mln) into expanding the operated land and another RON 32 million (EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]