Bucharest Stock Exchange Group Net Profit Plunges 54% YoY To RON2.03M In 1Q/2021. The Bucharest Stock Exchange Group (BVB.RO), which operates the Romanian capital market, reported a net profit of RON2.03 million in the first quarter of 2021, down 54% from the same period in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]