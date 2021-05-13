GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 953 following over 33.000 tests nationwide

As many as 953 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 33,222 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]