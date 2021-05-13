HealthMin Mihaila: There have been differences in the reporting COVID-19 deaths since the early stages of the pandemic



Health Minister Ioana Mihaila told a news briefing on Thursday that there have been differences in the reporting COVID-19 deaths since the early stages of the pandemic, because of red tape and the use by hospitals of different types of reporting. “At the moment, there are differences between (...)