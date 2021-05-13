The Romanian steel industry is growing. Donalam is hiring staff to meet the demand for hot rolled steel bars



After the pandemic context of the last year, the steel sector shows signs of revitalization, supported by the industrial production relaunch and the start of infrastructure projects. The World Steel Association (WSA) expects global demand for steel to increase by 5.8% this year, up to 1,874 (...)