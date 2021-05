Romania’s Gopo film awards: 2021 nominations announced

Romania's Gopo film awards: 2021 nominations announced. Radu Ciorniciuc's Acasă. My Home, Alexander Nanau's Collective, Ivana Mladenovic's Ivana the Terrible, and Radu Jude's Uppercase Print are the productions competing for the Best Feature Film at this year's edition of the Gopo Awards, focused on the local film industry. The winners will be unveiled