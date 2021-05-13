Medical services provider Regina Maria introduces subscriptions for Romanians living abroad
Romanian private medical services provider Regina Maria has introduced healthcare subscriptions for the Romanians living abroad. They allow those who live outside of the country to access prevention services through online consultations or checkups in its Virtual Clinic but can also be used (...)
