Accor opens new Mercure hotel in Medias, central Romania

Accor opens new Mercure hotel in Medias, central Romania. Mercure Medias Binderbubi Hotel and SPA has officially opened its doors for first guests, after major refurbishment. The facility joins Mercure family in Romania, which by the end of 2021 will include 9 hotels in 7 cities across the country. The hotel offers 46 rooms and suites, restaurant (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]