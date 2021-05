Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Expands Land & Industrial Team

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Expands Land & Industrial Team. Real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said Thursday it has expanded and consolidated its Land & Industrial team by recruiting Liviu Marginean and Stefan Radeanu, two specialists with a combined experience of 22 years in the real estate market, within the department (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]