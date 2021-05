EBRD Invests EUR24.7M in First MAS Securities’ Real Estate Green Bond

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has subscribed to a EUR24.7 million ticket as part of an inaugural five-year EUR300 million green bond issuance by MAS Securities BV. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]