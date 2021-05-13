Current account deficit rises to 2.549 billion euro in Q1, 2021The current account of payment balance registered during Q1 of 2020 a deficit of 2.549 billion Euro, against 990 million Euro during the period of January - March 2020, according to the data published on Friday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
"In its structure, the balance of goods (...)
President Klaus Iohannis signs accreditation of 12 Romanian ambassadorsPresident Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decrees to accredit 12 Romanian ambassadors, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday.
According to the source, George Cristian Maior was accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Hashemite Kingdom of (...)
Olympic swimming complex inaugurated near BucharestThe new Olympic swimming complex in the town of Otopeni, about 15 km north of Bucharest, was inaugurated on Friday, May 14, in the presence of development minister Cseke Attila. Funding for this project, worth almost RON 165 million (some EUR 33.5 million), was provided by the Ministry of (...)