Romania’s negotiator for Resilience Plan: “we’re not sure whether we can win”.

“We don’t know whether we can win this battle, because the European experts are very rigorous in their arguments,” said Romania’s chief negotiator for the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR) Cristian Ghinea, speaking about the ongoing talks in Brussels that are not at all advancing (...)