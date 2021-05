French retailer Auchan launches EUR 1 mln restaurant in Bucharest

French retailer Auchan, which operates a hypermarket chain in Romania, has invested approximately EUR 1 mln in a restaurant located inside the Bucur Obor shopping center in Bucharest. The 280 square metres unit, inaugurated on May 13, has three serving areas: ground floor (110 seats),