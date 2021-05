COVID-19: 1 mln people vaccinated with at least one dose in Bucharest

COVID-19: 1 mln people vaccinated with at least one dose in Bucharest. More than 1 million people in Bucharest have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, prefect Alin Stoica said on Thursday, May 13, Hotnews.ro reported. He made the statement after the meeting of the Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations. The USR-PLUS Alliance also announced (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]