Prefab Ends 1Q/2021 With 15% Higher Turnover, Of RON20M; Net Profit Of RON3.2M

Prefab Ends 1Q/2021 With 15% Higher Turnover, Of RON20M; Net Profit Of RON3.2M. Construction materials manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO) on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2021 with a turnover of RON20,8 million, up 15% on the year, and a net profit of RON3,2 million, compared with RON683,058 in the same period in 2020, per the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]