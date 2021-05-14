Romcarbon Switches To RON296,248 Net Profit In 1Q/2021 From RON162,818 Loss In Year-Earlier Period

Romcarbon Switches To RON296,248 Net Profit In 1Q/2021 From RON162,818 Loss In Year-Earlier Period. Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO), one of the major plastic packaging producers in Romania, on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 20211 with a net profit of RON296,248, versus a loss of RON162,818 in the same period in 2020, and its revenue grew 27% to RON61.2 million, per the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]