Alro Group 1Q Turnover Grows 4.4% To RON744M, Loss Shrinks To RON62M Vs RON110M In Year-Earlier Period. Alro Group (ALR.RO), one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated aluminum producers, on Friday said it ended the first three months of 2021 with a turnover of RON744 million, up 4.4% on the year, and its loss shrank to RON62 million, from RON110 million in the first three months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]