Transelectrica Total Revenue Grows 20% To RON726M, Net Profit Rises 6% To Nearly RON82M In 1Q/2021

Transelectrica Total Revenue Grows 20% To RON726M, Net Profit Rises 6% To Nearly RON82M In 1Q/2021. Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2021 with total revenue of RON726 million, 20% higher than in the same period in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]