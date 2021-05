Private Healthcare Provider Sanador Revenue Up 14% to RON407M in 2020

Private Healthcare Provider Sanador Revenue Up 14% to RON407M in 2020. Sanador, the fourth leading actor on Romania’s private healthcare market, ended 2020 with RON407 million revenue, an increase of 14% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from the data the company supplied. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]