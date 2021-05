Electrica Group Net Profit Drops Nearly 28% YoY To RON57.9M In 1Q/2021

Electrica Group Net Profit Drops Nearly 28% YoY To RON57.9M In 1Q/2021. Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Friday said it ended the first three months of 2021 with a net profit of RON57.9 million, down 27.7% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]