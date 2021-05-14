Head of COVID-19 national vaccination campaign: Reaching 7 million vaccinated people threshold by August 1 is realistic and can be reached



The coordinator of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Colonel Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, said in Targu Mures on Friday that the target on reaching the 7 million vaccinated people threshold by August 1 was “realistic” and could be reached, nonetheless it didn’t depend only on the vaccination (...)