Banca Transilvania, IBM Global Business Services and QUALITANCE partner in digital transformation using the FlowX.AI technology platform

Banca Transilvania, IBM Global Business Services and QUALITANCE partner in digital transformation using the FlowX.AI technology platform. * IBM Global Business Services is a leading System Integrator (SI) and technology partner for delivering solutions at scale * The new FlowX.AI platform* initially created by QUALITANCE accelerates digital processes and experiences IBM Global Business Services (GBS), the services and consultancy (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]