IFC Supports Romania’s First Green Bond to Help Boost Climate Finance, Drive Economy

IFC Supports Romania’s First Green Bond to Help Boost Climate Finance, Drive Economy. The first ever green bond to be issued by a financial institution in Romania will boost access to climate finance and help enhance the resilience of the banking sector while strengthening the country’s capital markets. IFC is investing $20 million equivalent in local currency, placed by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]