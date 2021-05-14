SkyTower receives Covid-19 certification of compliance from Safe Asset Group

SkyTower receives Covid-19 certification of compliance from Safe Asset Group. SkyTower, the iconic office building in Bucharest, has been awarded the internationally recognised “COVID-19 COMPLIANT” certification, which indicates an evaluation and confirmation of the effectiveness of the Covid protection measures in place in the building. This certification, granted by Safe (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]