PM Citu: There is no internal election campaign inside PNL

PM Citu: There is no internal election campaign inside PNL. Prime Minister Florin Citu denies the existence of an election campaign inside the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the chairman of the party office, pointing out on Friday, at the end of a visit to the drive-through vaccination centre in a mall in Suceava, that there is no competition between himself and the current Liberal chairman, Ludovic Orban. "There is no internal election campaign. I am here as prime minister. I am here to support the vaccination campaign. (...) At the moment, there is no internal election campaign inside the National Liberal Party," said Citu. Florin Citu also has scheduled on the agenda in Suceava a visit to the Gura Humorului Hospital vaccination centre, a participation in the presentation of projects of A7 and A8 motorways and investment projects of the County Council and a meeting with representatives of the HoReCa sector. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]