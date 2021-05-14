Romanian electricity distributor and supplier Electrica sees 28% profit drop in Q1 2021

Electrica (EL), a group of electricity distribution and supply companies 49% controlled by the Romanian state, saw its net profit drop by 27.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 to RON 58 mln (EUR 11.8 mln). The group's consolidated EBITDA was 11% lower (...)