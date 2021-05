Wizz Air announces new Rome base and new flights to Romania

Wizz Air announces new Rome base and new flights to Romania. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that it would open a new base in Rome, Italy, offering 32 new routes to 19 countries, including Romania. The airline will allocate four Airbus 321neo aircraft to Rome-Fiumicino airport in July 2021. In Romania, the air carrier will fly to Constanta, Satu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]