Real estate developer Impact builds residential complex with over 1,000 apartments in Iasi

Real estate developer Impact builds residential complex with over 1,000 apartments in Iasi. Impact Developer & Contractor will start this year the works on a major residential complex in Iasi, eastern Romania, which will comprise a total of 1,096 apartments. The Greenfield Copou project, which the developer says will be one of the largest in the Moldova region, is estimated at EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]