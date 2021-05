Organic Wine Producer Vifrana Reaches RON25.9M Stock Market Cap Within Hours of Listing

Organic Wine Producer Vifrana Reaches RON25.9M Stock Market Cap Within Hours of Listing. Shares of organic wine producer Vifrana (BIOW.RO), listed Friday on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, were trading at RON0.515/share within hours of listing, 14.4% higher than the private placement price in December (...)